Suspect wanted after Fourth of July shooting in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a 24-year-old back on July 4.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 900 block of West Little York Road around 8:55 p.m.

Police said surveillance video shows the person responsible for pulling the trigger approaching the victim, Bryan Lee, in the parking lot of a business.

Officials said the suspect immediately opened fire on Lee, striking him multiple times.

Lee was then taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot.

He is described as a Black male, between the ages of 35 to 45 years of age, wearing a white tank top shirt, blue shorts, and a black hat.

Additionally, HPD is asking to talk to a female who they said spoke to the suspect moments before the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspect or the female in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.