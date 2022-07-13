Public hearings begin Wednesday on proposed changes to Houston city council districts

HOUSTON – Public hearings begin Wednesday as Houston City Council reviews new redistricting maps.

The proposed changes are to balance district populations in accordance with the 2020 Census data, making sure no district is significantly larger than another.

Members of the public will have a chance to comment and even submit their own maps to the council.

The meetings will be held virtually and in person.

July Public Hearings

The city council of the City of Houston will hold the following public hearings in the City Council Chamber, City Hall, 2nd Floor, 901 Bagby, Houston, Texas 77002.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. The deadline to sign up is on Tuesday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The deadline to sign up is on Wednesday, July 13 at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. The deadline to sign up is on Tuesday, July 19 at 5 p.m.

All persons desiring to be heard at any of the public hearings must reserve a specific amount of time (up to 3 minutes) by contacting the City Secretary’s Office at 832-393-1100. Details for signing up to speak in-person or virtually are posted at: https://www.houstontx.gov/council/meetingsinfo.html(External link).