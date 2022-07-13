86º

Mother of 3 accused of burning toddler with hot water, branding child on legs, court records state

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A mother of three has been arrested and charged after investigators said she caused severe injury to her 4-year-old child.

According to court records, 30-year-old Maria Sophia Davis-Fields is accused of causing her own toddler to have a chipped tooth, bruised lip, and burning on their rear end.

Medical officials assigned to this case determined the child was burned with scalding hot water and later branded on either the thigh or foot.

Court officials say Davis-Fields is a lifelong Houston resident who has no violent criminal history.

She was charged with a felony of causing serious bodily injury to a child.

The judge set Davis-Fields’ bond at $20,000 and stated she is to have no contact with the victim, no weapon, no firearms, and no contact with children under 17.

The judge also said the decision on visitation with her other children will be left to the discretion of Child Protective Services.

