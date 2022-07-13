Man already out on bond punches employee in face during ‘heated argument’ at Taco Bell in Spring area, deputies say

Clint Fann was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

HOUSTON – A man was placed behind bars Monday after a fiery exchange led to an assault at a Spring-area fast food restaurant, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

The incident occurred at a Taco Bell located in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the restaurant after receiving reports of some type of disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that a male customer had punched an employee in the face during a heated argument. It was not known what the two were arguing over, but the customer, Clint Fann, was determined to be in the wrong.

Fann was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Investigators said he was already out on bond for two counts of criminal mischief.

A mugshot photo taken after Fann’s arrest shows a fresh, somewhat bloody bruise on part of his forehead.