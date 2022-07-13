Celebrate Bastille Day 2022 in Houston with French wines, music and cuisine

HOUSTON – Much like the Fourth of July in America, Bastille Day -- known in France as la Fête nationale -- took place on July 14,1789, when French radicals stormed the Bastille, France’s most notorious political prison.
It was the starting point of the French Revolution and was made an official holiday in 1880. Since then, it has become an important French holiday. Luckily for Houston natives, it’s not necessary to travel to France to celebrate. Here are the best places to wine and dine to celebrate the occasion.
Restaurants
- Artisan Restaurant – Indulge in a six-course dinner, paired with French red and white wines. Prices range from $99 before tax and gratuity. The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
- Etoile Cuisine Et Bar – Master Chef of France Philippe Veripand has crafted a perfect four-course menu to pay respects to the anniversary of French independence. Dinner is $78, plus $38 for the wine pairing. It is open from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
- Brasserie du Parc - Located in Downtown, enjoy a French five-course dinner featuring pairings with Bandol Wines. The restaurant is open at 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Celebrations
- Under the Volcano, located on 2349 Bissonnet Street will host a Bastille Day Party & 8 1/2 Souvenirs Album Release Party where it will serve French wine, cocktails, beer, and crepes. The event also serves as a release party for the band 8 ½ Souvenirs. There is a $10 general admission fee.
- Powder Keg has collaborated with the Consulate General of France in Houston and the French American Chamber of Commerce to host a Bastille Celebration that will feature French foods, wines, beers, plus French music from DJ Julien Nolan. The event is open to the public from 6p.m. to 10 p.m. There is a general admission fee for adults $15 and $8 for ages 2 to 12.
- 13 Celsius, located on 3000 Caroline Street will have 13% off French wines at the charming Midtown wine destination from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.