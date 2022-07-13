Celebrate Bastille Day 2022 in Houston with French wines, music and cuisine

HOUSTON – Much like the Fourth of July in America, Bastille Day -- known in France as la Fête nationale -- took place on July 14,1789, when French radicals stormed the Bastille, France’s most notorious political prison.

It was the starting point of the French Revolution and was made an official holiday in 1880. Since then, it has become an important French holiday. Luckily for Houston natives, it’s not necessary to travel to France to celebrate. Here are the best places to wine and dine to celebrate the occasion.

Restaurants

Artisan Restaurant – Indulge in a six-course dinner, paired with French red and white wines. Prices range from $99 before tax and gratuity. The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Etoile Cuisine Et Bar – Master Chef of France Philippe Veripand has crafted a perfect four-course menu to pay respects to the anniversary of French independence. Dinner is $78, plus $38 for the wine pairing. It is open from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Brasserie du Parc - Located in Downtown, enjoy a French five-course dinner featuring pairings with Bandol Wines. The restaurant is open at 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Celebrations