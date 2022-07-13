Galena Park ISD’s active shooting training at North Shore High School Wednesday

HOUSTON – Galena Park ISD leaders say it is important for officers to learn and for families to see students will be protected when they come to school.

In one scenario during the district’s active shooting training, officers found injured victims in a hallway of the North Shore 10th Grade Center.

The officers went straight to a classroom where two pretend shooters were with students. The police chief says they have three priorities: stop the killing, stop the dying and evacuate the injured.

He says this training gives their officers a unique learning experience in stressful situations similar to these.

"I want people to know...when they arise," Galena Park ISD Police Chief Bryan Clements said.

The training is open to the community. The district also brought out the local fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies, including Harris County Pct. 3 and 4.