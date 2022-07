Ari Alexander rapping his favorite verse of a Houston classic, “Still Tippin” by Rapper Paul Wall.

HOUSTON – In light of 713 Day, we wanted to bring back one of our in-house 713 tribute of KPRC 2 sports reporter Ari Alexander rapping his favorite verse of a Houston classic, “Still Tippin” by Rapper Paul Wall.

Although Alexander fumbled over his words a bit, he was able to smoothly recover without the beat and continue to rap the verse.

The video even captured Paul Wall’s attention as he gave Alexander props on his rapping skills.

Check out the video below: