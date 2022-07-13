5-year-old girl with autism drowns in family’s pool after wandering out of home in Hitchcock, police say

A 5-year-old girl with autism drowned Tuesday afternoon after she wandered out of her family’s home and into the pool, according to Hitchcock Police Department.

HITCHCOCK, Texas – A 5-year-old girl with autism drowned Tuesday afternoon after she wandered out of her family’s home and into the pool, according to Hitchcock Police Department.

The drowning was reported around 4:35 p.m. at the home located in the 6800 block of West Bayou Road.

Police said the girl’s father called 911 after he found her floating in the in-ground pool. Once officers arrived at the scene, they performed CPR on the child, who was then taken by an ambulance to HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Center Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the father was watching the girl but at some point, she went to another part of the home. When he returned to the room the girl had been in, he told investigators that she was gone. Shortly after, he said he found her in the pool.

Investigators said the child’s mother was at work at the time of the drowning.

Hitchcock police said the incident appears to be an accidental drowning but will continue to investigate. It is unknown if the pool was secured to prevent the girl from gaining access to it.