Human skeleton found burned inside barbeque pit at southeast Houston home, HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a human skeleton was found burned inside a barbeque pit Tuesday afternoon at a southeast Houston home, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to the call around 3 p.m. at a home located in the 5200 block of Peach Creek Drive.

According to police, a person who was working in the backyard of the home found the remains. Investigators are interviewing the family that lives in the home and trying to determine how the remains got inside the pit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

