Homeowner says cable installation ruptured sewer line in her yard, causing flood

HOUSTON – A Spring woman said not only is she getting the run around from AT&T, but she’s also getting it from the subcontractors hired to install a fiber optic cable underground in her backyard.

Just like the job itself, the woman said everyone is passing off the blame for the botched work.

“They didn’t tell me anything so that night I had horrible anxiety. I had no idea what was going on,” said the woman who asked not to be identified.

About one year ago, she said she found herself in a deep mess.

“Everything was flooded,” she said. “Everything would come up through my tub, my toilet or my sink.”

She said she hired a plumber and learned a sewerage line in her backyard had been ruptured the day before when a contractor was ordered to install an AT&T fiber-optic cable underground. She said she told the contractor right away.

“And that’s when he said, ‘we broke your sewerage line.’ and then he told me, ‘we’ll fix it. The plumber is going to charge way too much money… this happens to us all the time,’” she said.

But there was one major issue.

“They wanted to do it and they’re not plumbers,” she said.

She said the pipe was poorly patched up and the plumbing issues persisted until she hired a certified plumber back in April. Out of desperation, the woman said she had to borrow money from her family and pay out of pocket.

“It’s extremely frustrating because they should take responsibility for what they’re doing,” she said.

The woman adds that between plumbing repairs and having her carpet ripped up, she’s out of about $15,000.

A representative for AT&T said it’s looking into the issue but has not gotten back to us. KPRC2 also reached out to Ansco, the sub-contractor the woman says AT&T hired, but has not heard back.