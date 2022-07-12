Godmother arrested after leaving ‘heavily dehydrated’ toddler, puppy locked in vehicle during 100-degree heat, Precinct 4 deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested Monday after leaving a toddler and a puppy locked inside a vehicle on a dangerously hot day with temperatures soaring into the triple digits, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

On Monday, deputies responded to the Augusta North Houston Apartments located in the 12600 block of Kuykendahl Road after receiving multiple reports of the child and pet in harm’s way. Witnesses advised the child and puppy were confined in the vehicle for not less than 20 minutes. It was 100 degrees on this day and the heat index was 112 degrees, officials said.

By the time deputies arrived to the scene, the owner of the vehicle had returned.

Deputies immediately checked on the 2-year-old and the puppy. The child was found to be shaking, red in the face, sweating heavily and looked dehydrated, and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The suspect refused to identify herself and displayed multiple signs of intoxication. Deputies were able to locate her Texas Identification Card on the ground and she was positively identified as Kiandria Ahmad, the child’s godmother, officials said.

Child Protectives Services was contacted and advised of the incident. The puppy was in good condition and released to a good Samaritan on scene.

Ahmad, 31, was arrested and charged with child endangerment and animal cruelty. She was booked into the Harris County Jail and her bond was set at $10,100.