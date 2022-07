A video showing sea lions chase beachgoers away from their spot on a Southern California beach has gone viral, and serves as a reminder to give the animals their space.

The video appears to show curious sunbathers approach two sea lions lounging near rocks at La Jolla Cove in San Diego. The creatures start charging toward the people, most of whom run away frantically.

The sea lions finally make their way into the water, where swimmers were forced to dodge the escape, according to the footage.

Read more on NBC News here.