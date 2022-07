HOUSTON – All mainlanes on Interstate 610 westbound at State Highway 288 were closed due to a three-vehicle crash that involved a heavy truck on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 4:49 p.m., during rush hour traffic. The scene was cleared at 5:31 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Officials did not report if there were any injuries in the crash.

