Security guard shot several times during struggle with 3 armed robbers at Galveston County game room, deputies say

GALVESTON COUNTY – A security guard was hospitalized after being shot several times by three armed robbers at a game room in Galveston County, according to Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

The aggravated robbery was reported Sunday at 3:25 a.m. at the game room located in the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Avenue in Hitchcock.

During the investigation, it was learned that the three men, wearing masks, forced their way into the business, deputies said. Two of the suspects were armed with pistols and one suspect was armed with a rifle.

Once inside the business, officials said the security guard that worked at the business was shot several times after he struggled to keep the suspects outside. The suspects were able to make entry into an office area where a safe was located and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

According to investigators, the suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a four-door dark-colored sedan.

The robbery suspects were last seen leaving the scene in a four-door dark-colored sedan. -- N MLK Gameroom aggravated robbery. (Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the security guard was taken to UTMB Emergency Room for treatment and expected to survive his injuries.

The Hitchcock Police Department requested help from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 409-766-2322 or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.