‘Sashay away, drag queens are here to stay’: LGBTQ+ community protests the protesters against youth at drag brunch

HOUSTON – Two groups of protesters showed up to downtown Houston’s “Hamburger Mary’s” Sunday in a debate over its famous drag show brunch.

Protesters with “Protect Texas Kids” came from out of town to argue that parents shouldn’t be allowed to bring children to shows, and counter-protesters came out in droves to protest the protesters.

Members from the LGBTQ+ community in attendance said they are all about love and pride.

T-shirts and signs clearly stated attendees’ positions on the matter. Here are just a few:

