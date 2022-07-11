Pregnant Texas woman says unborn baby should count as car passenger after receiving HOV ticket

PLANO, Texas – A pregnant Texas woman said her unborn baby should count as a second passenger in her vehicle after she received a ticket, citing Texas’ penal code in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s being overturned.

Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, was pulled over June 29 after she drove in an HOV lane, or high-occupancy vehicle land, NBC-Dallas Fort Worth reported. Bottone was stopped by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, which was looking for drivers violating the HOV lane rules.

The HOV lane requires drivers to have at least one passenger in their cars when they use the lane.

Read more on NBC News here.