Power outages reported across the Houston area as tempertaures soar into the triple-digits

HOUSTON – Thousands of residents across the Houston area are experiencing power outages as temperatures remained in the 100s Sunday night.

According to CenterPoint Energy, near 31,859 customers were without power around 9:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR OUTAGE TRACKER

LINK TO ERCOT POWER GRID DASHBOARD

An immediate answer as to why so many people were without power remains unknown, however, it is believed to be tied to the excessive heat warning issued for the Houston area.

RADAR: Track scattered storms moving through Houston area