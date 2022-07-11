Shooting at house party in Alvin with more than 100 attendees leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, deputies say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one man was killed and three others were hurt in a shooting at a house party where it was believed more than 100 people were in attendance.

According to a release posted on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a large party in the 1500 block of County Road 149 near Alvin.

Deputies described the place where the party took place as “being rented through an online property company.”

Upon arrival, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. One man, 23, was taken to an area hospital where he later died, while the other, 26, was Life-Flighted to another hospital where he is expected to survive.

According to the release, investigators were notified that two additional people arrived on their own to other area hospitals, where they were treated for suspected gunshot wounds.

Deputies did not release any identities.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact Investigator Sosa at 979.864.2223. Photos and/or video of the shooting can also be emailed to Sosa at jorges@brazoria-county.com or submit them anonymously through the Brazoria County Crimestoppers website.