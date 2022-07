AAA has released its list of top counties in Texas with the highest levels of catalytic converter thefts Monday.

Here are the top counties for catalytic converter theft:

No. 1 – Harris County

No. 2 – Fort Bend

No. 3 – Dallas

No. 4 – Bexar

Joshua Zuber, public affairs for AAA Texas, explains why there is a rise in this crime and ways to prevent it from happening to you or your family.

