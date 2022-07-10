Woman shot to death inside vehicle in southeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says

The body of a woman was found dead after a shooting in south Houston Saturday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the body was found on Sandrock Drive near MLK.

HPD officials say the woman was shot while she was still inside the vehicle before she rolled out and ended up on the ground.

Witnesses in the area say they aren’t sure who the woman is and that it doesn’t appear to be one of their neighbors.

Authorities say they have no information on a suspected shooter or a motive in this case.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.