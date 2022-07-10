88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman shot to death inside vehicle in southeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston crime
Breaking news (KPRC)

The body of a woman was found dead after a shooting in south Houston Saturday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the body was found on Sandrock Drive near MLK.

HPD officials say the woman was shot while she was still inside the vehicle before she rolled out and ended up on the ground.

Witnesses in the area say they aren’t sure who the woman is and that it doesn’t appear to be one of their neighbors.

Authorities say they have no information on a suspected shooter or a motive in this case.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter