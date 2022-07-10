‘SMART’N UP’: Black male summit aims to empower young, Black men

HOUSTON – An organization created to help support young people in the Houston community held a summit filled with workshops and motivational events to pour back into the youth.

Community activist Deric Muhammad says the events at the ‘SMART’N UP’ summit were tailored to inspire Black men and boys in our community.

“Having these annual events to understand different topics and what they mean to us is the biggest thing. And just constantly knowing our worth and what we mean to people, and what we add to society day in, and day out is important,” Muhammad said.

Several other community leaders joined Muhammad to speak to the crowd about topics such as entrepreneurship and building confidence.