Man on prescribed meds charged with DWI after he drove off I-45, crashed into light pole, police say

SHENANDOAH, Texas – Authorities in Shenandoah have charged a man with a DWI after he reportedly crashed into a light pole off I-45.

According to Shenandoah police, the man drove off the main lanes of the highway before striking the pole.

When law enforcement officer arrived at the scene, the man showed signs of intoxication, however continued to tell police he had not had anything to drink.

The man later admitted that he had just taken his prescribed medication before he got behind the wheel.

“I don’t drink alcohol,” the man reportedly told police. “How am I being charged with DWI?”

The medication was identified by authorities as a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

His medication was found at the scene, according to police, along with a loaded syringe with an unknown substance in it.

The driver was immediately arrested and charged.

