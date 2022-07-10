Houston Newsmakers: ‘Mattress Mack’ teams up with Crime Stoppers of Houston, and more

Charles Foster, Partner, Foster U.S. & Global Immigration Services, Gordon Quan, Managing Partner & Co-founder, Quan Law Group (KPRC)

U.S. Immigration Policy vs State of Texas

Border crossings along the southern border of the United States have continued to increase according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website. Gov. Greg Abbott says the problem is so bad that he signed an Executive Order calling for the Texas National Guard and Texas DPS to “apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.”

Also in that order, Gov. Abbott accused the Biden Administration of not protecting Texas “against invasion.”

The immigration experts who are guests on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall say the Governor is way off base.

“Why do people walk 1000 miles, why do they subject their children to that?’ asked Charles Foster, Partner at Foster U.S. & Global Immigration Services. “Because they are desperate for a better life. Why do we view this as a quote ‘invasion.”

Foster is a guest along with Gordon Quan, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of the Quan Law Group. Quan says the challenge is for Congress to agree on some type of immigration policy, something they’ve come close to doing many times.

“You know Senator Cornyn and Senator Kyrsten Sinema had introduced a bill in April that would create four major checkpoints or centers where people could be processed,” said Quan. “And that bill is still in the Senate now.

Rania Mankarious, CEO, Crime Stoppers of Houston, Sydney Zuiker, Crime Stoppers Safe Community Institute Director (KPRC)

Crime Stoppers of Houston readies Crime Index and Research Center

With crime continuing to be a problem throughout the Houston region, Crime Stoppers of Houston has established a “Crime Index” that will provide accurate information.

Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers says the added information will be a big help.

“People care and are concerned,” she said. “But it actually creates more chaos when they’re frustrated, emotional, and yelling at the wrong people about the wrong things. We want an informed citizenry that can take information and bring solutions to the table.”

Coming soon will be additional information that will be interactive.

“We are pulling data from the district clerk’s office, from the Texas DPS, from the FBI Uniformed crime trends report as well as looking at more of an educational component,” said Sydney Zuiker, Director of the Safe Community Institute.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Owner, Gallery Furniture and Crime Stoppers of Houston Partner (KPRC)

Mattress Mack teams with Crime Stoppers of Houston

Everyone knows Jim McIngvale as “Mattress Mack” and as the owner of the Gallery Furniture store, but now he’s adding “crime fighter” to his efforts!

Well, maybe not on the front lines with a gun and a badge but as a strong supporter and partner of Crime Stoppers of Houston. He said it is an easy call.

“Because every neighborhood in Houston, whether it’s Acres Homes, east side, west side, River Oaks, every neighborhood needs to be safe enough for you to walk at 8:30 or 9 o’clock at night, and right now that’s not the case,” he said.

