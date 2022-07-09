81º

Eastex Freeway partially closed near downtown as police investigate fatal crash involving 2 vehicles

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – Parts of the Eastex Freeway headed northbound toward I-10 is shut down as authorities investigate a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash was detected at around 1:43 a.m. Police said one of the vehicles burst into flames upon crashing.

Two right lanes and an exit ramp are shut down.

Police did confirm to KPRC 2 that the crash was fatal, however, details are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

