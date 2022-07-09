TRAFFIC ALERT: All mainlanes at Gulf Freeway northbound shut down due to 2-vehicle crash

All mainlanes shut down at I-45 due to 3-vehicle crash

HOUSTON – Houston police say all mainlanes at I-45 Gulf Freeway headed northbound toward downtown are shut down due to a two-vehicle crash.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash occurred near Telephone Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Details of the crash, including injuries, are unknown at this time.

Drivers are expected to face delays if headed toward downtown.

I-45 Gulf Freeway (northbound) @ Telephone Road, vehicle crash has all lanes currently closed. Expect delays. #houtraffic



