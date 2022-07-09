81º

TRAFFIC ALERT: All mainlanes at Gulf Freeway northbound shut down due to 2-vehicle crash

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Traffic, Houston, I-45
All mainlanes shut down at I-45 due to 3-vehicle crash (Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON – Houston police say all mainlanes at I-45 Gulf Freeway headed northbound toward downtown are shut down due to a two-vehicle crash.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash occurred near Telephone Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Details of the crash, including injuries, are unknown at this time.

Drivers are expected to face delays if headed toward downtown.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

