Man shot, killed by HCSO sergeant at store in NW Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a suspect was shot and killed by a county sergeant on Friday afternoon.

According to Gonzalez, deputies were responding to a service call that began on FM 1960 and ended in the 15000 block of Kuykendahl Road.

When authorities arrived, officials say one of the sergeants attempted to take a man who was at the scene into custody.

Moments later, the man reportedly took control of the sergeant’s taser.

The sergeant then grabbed his weapon, and opened fire, striking the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO officials.

Gonzalez says a “full and thorough” investigation is now underway.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.