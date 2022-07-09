Man shot, killed after argument possibly involving drug deal outside NW Houston apartments, police say

Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a man possibly involved in a drug deal in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON – A man is shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex after Houston police said he was involved in an argument with another man that possibly involved a drug deal.

According to HPD Commander C. Johnson, it happened in the Summercrest Apartments located in the 3900 block of Hollister Road Friday night.

At around 9:42 p.m., Johnson said the victim, who appeared to be in his early 20s was involved in an argument with another man.

At some point, Johnson said the suspect pulled out a weapon and began a brief foot chase with the victim. He then allegedly fired multiple gunshots, striking him.

The victim died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his body, police said.

Investigators believe both men were possibly involved in a drug deal.

Commander Johnson said a person of interest was taken into custody. A gun and several pieces of evidence were recovered at the scene.

An investigation in this case remains ongoing.