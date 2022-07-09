Highland Park shooting suspect’s uncle: ‘We’re just sorry. We’re very sorry.’

This photo provided by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force shows Robert Crimo, III. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first Degree Murder in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. (Lake County Major Crime Task Force via AP)

As memorial services and funerals started Friday for some of victims of the July Fourth parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, the suspect’s uncle apologized on behalf of the family.

Paul Crimo said he was in disbelief after learning his nephew was accused of gunning down seven people in this affluent Chicago suburb.

“We’re sorry, we’re just sorry. We’re very sorry,” Paul Crimo told NBC News as he was driving out of the home he shares with the suspect and the accused shooter’s father.

