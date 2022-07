Sky 2 over procession honoring HFD firefighter who lost his battle with cancer

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of their own Friday morning.

Walter Graves passed away on July 6, after fighting occupational cancer, according to HFD in a release.

Graves entered the department in 2003 and served from Fire Station 53 in the Northshore area of Houston. He was also a U.S. Veteran and a Constable for Waller County Precinct 3.

Graves leaves behind a wife and four children.

A procession took place Friday morning from the Texas Medical Center to Tomball.