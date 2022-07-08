Texas man who founded ‘Big Mama’s Safe House’ receives special honor from President Joe Biden

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A San Antonio man is getting a huge honor that is taking him straight to the White House. Bennie Price, a community activist, is getting recognized by the Biden Administration for all his hard work.

Price, the founder of Big Mama’s Safe House, received an invitation to the nation’s capitol to be on hand to celebrate the passage of the bipartisan Safe Communities Act.

When he first received the news, he thought it wasn’t real.

“I was with my wife and grandbabies and I was checking my emails on my phone and I didn’t believe it because it was such a high respect. I had to start calling some of my colleagues and say, ‘Hey, is this real?’” he said. “I thought about my grandkids and what it means to them. The bar is now raised.”

Price is a true example of turning your life around for the better. After being incarcerated at the age of 18 for murder and other charges, he decided to work toward making positive changes in the community he grew up in.

Big Mama’s Safe House provides a safe haven from gun violence, domestic violence and other issues. Price has plans to expand to Houston soon.