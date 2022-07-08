Swim safety tips for summer

Today, on KPRC 2+, Tony Guillory, Association Director of Aquatics at the YMCA of Greater Houston, shared several swim safety tips to prevent drowning accidents this summer.

At-home pools

Always swim with a buddy. Do not allow anyone to swim alone.

As for home pools, pool covers should be avoided since children can slip under them.

Instead, place barriers around the pool, and set rules about asking for permission to swim, can be effective methods for parents looking to protect their children.

If no lifeguards are present, always designate or be a water watcher – parents should attentively watch children when in and near the water.

Learn water rescue skills and CPR.

Lake, beach or public pools

In addition to at-home pool tips, be sure to swim in designated areas that are supervised by lifeguards. Remember drowning is silent and quick.

Know that any depth of water is dangerous.

Always designate or be a water watcher – be diligent!

Be aware of weather and water conditions and heed warnings.

Be aware of the danger of rip currents.

Always enter unknown or shallow water feet first.

Wear the proper flotation device - use foam material life jackets and avoid any air inflated devices.

What water safety programming does the YMCA offer?

The YMCA of Greater Houston has 1 million swim students every year. With one of the top swim programs in the country, the Houston YMCA has a profound impact on our community.

No matter your age, swimming is an activity that you can continue for a lifetime.

YMCA Houston’s Safety Around Water Campaign can help you make sure your children learn essential water safety skills. Through learning how to perform a sequenced set of skills over a period of lessons, the risk of drowning is reduced, giving your child confidence in and around water.

Swim lessons are available for infants, youth, teens and adults at times designed to fit your busy schedule.

Sessions are conducted throughout the year at apartment complexes, some of which are at our Community Based Opportunity Centers, school districts, and more.

All Y swim instructors are nationally certified. The YMCA offers all types of swim lessons to ensure our community’s confidence in the water – private and semi-private swim lessons, infant and toddler lessons, preschool and youth lessons, specialty programs and classes as well as teen and adult swim lessons.

Why is water safety important for children?

Drowning is the second leading cause of death in children under the age of 14 in Texas and it is 100% preventable.

According to the Center for Disease Control, formal swim lessons can reduce drowning by 88%.

Teaching children how to swim and be safe around water is one of the most important life skills parents can help their children learn.

For more information about the YMCA of Greater Houston’s Safety Around Water program and to access the videos, visit https://www.ymcahouston.org/programs/swimming/drowning-elimination or follow the organization on Facebook @YMCAHouston and Instagram @YMCAHouston.

