Search underway for missing 15-year-old Beaumont girl believed to be with 41-year-old man, authorities say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Left: Abbie Segien Right: Scott Courville (missingkids.org)

BEAUMONT, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl that is believed to be with a 41-year-old man.

Officers with the Beaumont Police Department and investigators with FBI Houston said Abbie Segien has been missing since July 4.

Police believe the girl is with Scott Courville. It is uncertain what the teen’s relationship is with the man.

Abbie is described by authorities as being 6′1″ with brown hair and green eyes. Police said Courville is 5′8″ with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Abbie’s whereabouts is urged to contact Beaumont PD at (409) 832-1234.

