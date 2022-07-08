96º

HPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck man crossing street in SW Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Luis Chiapas, 49, sustained injuries after he was hit by an oncoming vehicle in hit-and-run crash (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person who struck a man with a vehicle while he was crossing the street in southwest Houston in June.

Police said on June 9, Luis Chiapas was struck while crossing in the 6000 block of Bissonnet Street near Rampart Street at around midnight.

Police said they believe was a red-colored vehicle struck the 49-year-old. The driver of that vehicle did not stop and render aid to the man.

Paramedics transported Chiapas to an area hospital where he sustained head injuries, according to a photo provided by the Houston Police Department.

The vehicle’s make and model and the suspect’s description is unknown at this time, according to investigators.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact HPD’s Hit and Run unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

