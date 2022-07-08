Free memberships: This is where Houston teens can work out, swim for free this summer

HOUSTON – The YMCA of Greater Houston is inviting teens across Houston to stay active with a complimentary summer membership at select locations.

The complimentary membership is valid now through August 31 for teens ages 14 – 17.

The summer membership provides teens with access to various locations throughout Houston, unlimited group exercise classes, swimming, and basketball.

Additional benefits include access to monthly social events, college readiness courses, civic engagement activities and youth leadership opportunities. Teens can visit any local YMCA to inquire about availability to join the summer teen membership program. The offer is only valid for non-YMCA members and participants must present a school ID.

For more information about the YMCA of Greater Houston, visit www.ymcahouston.org.