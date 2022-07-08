87º

Free memberships: This is where Houston teens can work out, swim for free this summer

The program runs through Aug. 31

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Health, Things to do, Houston
File image of an exercise class (Canva/KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – The YMCA of Greater Houston is inviting teens across Houston to stay active with a complimentary summer membership at select locations.

The complimentary membership is valid now through August 31 for teens ages 14 – 17.

The summer membership provides teens with access to various locations throughout Houston, unlimited group exercise classes, swimming, and basketball.

Additional benefits include access to monthly social events, college readiness courses, civic engagement activities and youth leadership opportunities. Teens can visit any local YMCA to inquire about availability to join the summer teen membership program. The offer is only valid for non-YMCA members and participants must present a school ID.

For more information about the YMCA of Greater Houston, visit www.ymcahouston.org.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

