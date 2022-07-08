Do you dare? ‘World’s steepest dive coaster’ opens at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger Dive Coaster will open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in the summer of 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A highly anticipated and thrilling attraction is now open to the public at Fiesta Texas, according to Six Flags.

Fiesta Texas’ new thriller, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, lifts riders 150 feet in the air before holding them face-first at a cliffhanger and sending them into a 95-foot vertical drop.

What else can you expect from the ride?

The track spans 2,501 feet in length and maxes out at 60 miles per hour, according to Six Flags. Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will be located in the Crackaxle Canyon Screampunk District. The height requirement minimum is 52 inches and the maximum is 78 inches.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues to push the limits of thrill and innovation as we prepare to introduce the world’s steepest dive coaster during our 30th anniversary season,” Park President Jeffrey Siebert said in a news release. “Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger joins an already stellar lineup of record-breaking roller coasters, rides, and attractions. With eight intense elements, including dramatic inversions and extreme airtime, it will quickly become a fan favorite.”

Ad

Fiesta Texas opened in 1992, built on the site of a former limestone quarry.

If you want to get a good visual of the ride, watch the video below: