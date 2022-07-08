Brazoria County man’s body found in water after leading deputies on high-speed chase, disappearing into wooded area, officials say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A trail of blood led investigators to the body of a man who ditched deputies during a high-speed chase and disappeared after running into the woods, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to officials, it all began around 1:44 a.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle in the area of FM 2611.

The driver, later identified as Timothy Hendrickson, 29, refused to stop, leading the deputy on a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, BCSO said.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle lost control and crashed in to a heavily wooded area near County Road 519. Hendrickson allegedly hopped out and continued fleeing on foot into the extremely wooded area.

Deputies made several attempts to locate Hendrickson but were unsuccessful.

Multiple agencies and specialized units came to assist in the search, including BCSO K9, Crisis Response Unit and a drone team. All efforts were unsuccessful and the scene was cleared around 6 a.m.

Ad

Deputies returned to the scene shortly before 9 a.m. and began to search again. BCSO summoned the drone team to return.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered a possible trail of blood and followed it through the woods, ending at the edge of a body of water.

Deputies then called for assistance from the Gulf Coast Rescue Squad. After an extensive search, Hendrickson’s body was recovered from the water at 8:40 p.m.

The Brazoria County resident was positively identified and notifications were made to his next of kin.