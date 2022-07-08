All-clear given after bomb squad called to Hobby Airport following reported security situation

HOUSTON – An all-clear was given after the bomb squad was called to Hobby Airport to investigate a reported security situation
HPD had set up a perimeter of up to 300 feet in the area.
Travelers at the airport have said on social media that they cannot go through security, however, Houston Airports say that passengers were still being screened for travel.
The all-clear was given at around 9:17 a.m.
#UPDATE: Per TSA official and HPD officer, all is clear at Hobby. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/fk4jvL6fxy— Zach Lashway (@KPRC2Zach) July 8, 2022