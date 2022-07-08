87º

All-clear given after bomb squad called to Hobby Airport following reported security situation

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Bomb squad called to Hobby Airport after reported security situation (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – An all-clear was given after the bomb squad was called to Hobby Airport to investigate a reported security situation

HPD had set up a perimeter of up to 300 feet in the area.

Travelers at the airport have said on social media that they cannot go through security, however, Houston Airports say that passengers were still being screened for travel.

The all-clear was given at around 9:17 a.m.

