Non-profit focuses on breast cancer survivorship for Black women

KPRC 2 Community highlights organizations helping others. Sisters Network Inc. is the nation’s largest and only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization.

Founded in 1994 by Karen Eubanks Jackson, a four-time breast cancer survivor, the organization is committed to increasing local and national attention to the impact that breast cancer has in the African American community.

Sisters Network Inc. Vice President Caleen Allen appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to share more about the organization. For Allen’s insights, watch the full interview at the top of the page.

For additional information about Sisters Network Inc., visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org.

