Memorial Hermann announces new vice president, chief medical officer at for north Houston hospitals

HOUSTON – A Penn State University graduate has just been named the new vice president and regional chief medical officer at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble.

According to a press release provided by Memorial Hermann officials, Dr. Giridhar Vedala, M.D. was previously employed as a physician and will bring his expertise to help enhance the two roles within the coming days.

“As Regional CMO, Dr. Vedala’s role on the executive team is to collaborate in achieving goals that will influence the future direction of our hospitals and our health system,” said Justin Kendrick, SVP and CEO of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands and Memorial Hermann Northeast. “He brings immense knowledge of Memorial Hermann as an employed physician and that, combined with his dedication and commitment to quality care, will benefit the communities we so proudly serve.”

Vedala is said to have served as the Physician Lead with Memorial Hermann Medical Group Cardiology (MHMG) on The Woodlands campus and currently serves on the Executive Leadership Committee of the Memorial Hermann Heart and Vascular Service Line and the Clinical Programs Committees.

Vedala received his Bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University. His residency took place through programs at the Washington University at Barnes–Jewish Hospital and the St. Louis VA Medical Center.

Additionally, Vedala is quadruple board certified by the American Boards of Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Nuclear Cardiology, and Vascular Medicine.