Houston airports receive $43.6 million in funding for upgrades

HOUSTON – Federal funding will make upgrades to Houston airport terminals and make both airports energy efficient.

George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports will receive $43.6 million in grants. IAH Airport will get $40 million.

The project will improve energy efficiencies, ticketing, security screening, checkpoints, baggage systems, and gates, and modernize curbside access and loading bridges.

Hobby Airport will get $3 million. This project will add new gates and baggage systems. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access will be improved. Energy efficiency enhancements will include new lighting, high-efficiency insulation and energy-efficient glass.

Airport officials said the money will also make it easier for passengers to navigate through security and provide additional gates.

This grant will not affect the current construction happening at IAH.

In a statement, airport officials said,

“Houston is a growing market for air connectivity and these grants are an integral part of the overall infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate more demand.”