Galveston County Health District officials ask residents to ‘mask up’ due to high level of COVID-19 cases

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Officials with the Galveston County Health District are asking residents to “mask up” once again, citing a current high level of COVID-19 cases in the community.
The announcement was made Thursday on the health district’s Facebook page.
“Mask up, Galveston County - our COVID-19 Community Level is currently High!” a flyer on the post read.
The district then issued a reminder of recommended Centers for Disease Control (CDC) precautions.
- Wear a mask indoors in public.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at a high risk for severe illness.
- Those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a face mask.
For more information, visit GCHD.org.