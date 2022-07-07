Galveston County Health District officials ask residents to ‘mask up’ due to high level of COVID-19 cases

CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Officials with the Galveston County Health District are asking residents to “mask up” once again, citing a current high level of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The announcement was made Thursday on the health district’s Facebook page.

“Mask up, Galveston County - our COVID-19 Community Level is currently High!” a flyer on the post read.

The district then issued a reminder of recommended Centers for Disease Control (CDC) precautions.

Wear a mask indoors in public.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

Talk to your doctor about additional precautions if you are at a high risk for severe illness.

Those with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a face mask.

For more information, visit GCHD.org.