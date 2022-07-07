City Council holds hearings to receive suggestions from public on proposed redistricting plan. Here’s what you should know

HOUSTON – City Council is planning to hold three hearings to receive comments, suggestions and alternative plans from the public to get its intake on the proposed redistricting plan, according to a release.

The public hearings will be held on July 13, one at 9 a.m. and another at 7 p.m., and on July 20 at 9 a.m., the release stated.

Those who want to attend and be heard at the hearings must reserve a specific amount of time by contacting the City Secretary’s Office at 832-393-1100. A person can reserve up to 3 minutes max. Spots for reservations will be received up to 3 p.m. the day before each hearing that is scheduled to begin.

For more information and details about signing up to speak in-person or virtually, click here.

To access the city’s proposed redistricting plan, click here or watch video below: