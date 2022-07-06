US Marshals to host press conference to announce capture, return of murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong in Austin

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was booked into Travis County Jail for Murder, 1st Degree Felony, and Theft of Service.

AUSTIN – The United States Marshals Service will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce to capture and return of murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong in Austin, according to a release.

On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department announced that Armstrong, 34, was arrested and booked into Travis County Jail for murder and theft of service. She is currently being held with a $3.5 million bond for murder and a $3,500 bond for theft of service.

Armstrong is accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, at an Austin home in May. Wilson was in Austin for a race.

Officials say Armstrong went on the run a day after she was questioned in Wilson’s death.

On May 13, two days after Wilson was found dead, authorities learned Armstrong sold her black Jeep Grand Cherokee to a CarMax dealership in south Austin for $12,200.

Ad

She then used that money to begin her 43-day run.

Investigators said they suspect Armstrong was at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport days after the murder, “on May 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m., and that she boarded Southwest Airlines Flight WN2262 from ABIA to Houston Hobby Airport, where she boarded a connecting SW Flight WN30 to New York LaGuardia Airport.”

According to authorities, sources informed them on May 18 Armstrong had been taken to Newark Liberty International Airport with a “fraudulent passport, had boarded United Airlines Flight 1222 from Newark International Airport at 5:09 p.m. EST on May 18 and arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, at 8:27 p.m. EST.”

Officials say investigators searched all outbound flights at Newark Airport but didn’t find any with Armstrong’s name.

Armstrong was captured by officials on June 29 at a Costa Rica hostel. Lonestar Task Force brought her back to Texas.

Ad

Susan Pamerleau with the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas said the Marshals Service elevating Armstrong’s case “likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” she said. “This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family.”