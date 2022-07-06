Scathing obit in Florida newspaper says man’s death ‘proves that evil does eventually die’

While most obituaries are emotional odes to a loved one, a scathing one published in a Florida newspaper over the weekend described the deceased as a “dad to none” whose death “proves that evil does eventually die.”

Lawrence H. Pfaff Sr., 81, of Belmont, New York, died June 27. He lived “a long life, much longer than he deserved,” according to the obituary, which was published Saturday in The Florida Times-Union.

Writing the obituary was a process of healing from his childhood trauma, his son, Lawrence Pfaff Jr., told NBC News.

He described his father in the obituary as “a ladies’ man” and an “abusive alcoholic,” “solidifying his commitment to both with the path of destruction he left behind, damaging his adult children, and leaving them broken.”

