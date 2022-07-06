Motorcyclist injured in possible road rage incident in north Harris County

Deputies are investigating after a motorcyclist was injured during a possible road rage incident involving a driver Wednesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A motorcycle and a sedan were traveling in the 16400 block of the North Freeway and N. Vista Dr. shortly before 10 a.m. when something occurred, leading to someone opening fire, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The motorcyclist lost control of the bike, sustaining injuries. It was not known if any of the injuries were from gunshots.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.