Houston Astros to visit Uvalde, host several community events this Friday

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and the Astros Foundation will visit Uvalde on Friday, July 8 to support the community after the tragic mass shooting that left 21 dead at Robb Elementary School on May 24.
The Astros Foundation will host multiple events that are scheduled throughout the city from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Coca-Cola Shooting Stars and Astros mascot Orbit will be a part of the visit, with a playball event, giveaway items and icecream and more.
Schedule of events:
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – The Astros Foundation and H-E-B will provide ice cream, promotions giveaways and more to the community at H-E-B 201 E. Main St. Uvalde, TX, 78801.
- 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – A Play Ball baseball event will occur at Memorial Park (401 E. Main St. Uvalde, TX 78801). Astros Youth Academy players and staff will help run the event. There will be give-away prizes and lunch provided by Whataburger for the community members in attendance.
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. - A visit to the Uvalde Memorial Hospital (1025 Garner Field Rd. Uvalde, TX 78801) will occur. Astros mascot Orbit, the Shooting Stars will visit and bring along giveaways and prizes for patients, doctors and nurses. This event will not be open to the public.