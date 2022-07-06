Houston Astros to visit Uvalde, host several community events this Friday

(Evan L'Roy For The Texas Tribune, Evan L'Roy For The Texas Tribune)

Hundreds of flowers, toys and candles surround crosses honoring the 21 victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and the Astros Foundation will visit Uvalde on Friday, July 8 to support the community after the tragic mass shooting that left 21 dead at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

The Astros Foundation will host multiple events that are scheduled throughout the city from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Coca-Cola Shooting Stars and Astros mascot Orbit will be a part of the visit, with a playball event, giveaway items and icecream and more.

Schedule of events: