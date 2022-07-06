Governor Abbott announces $114.1 billion economic impact of military installations in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference at Uvalde High School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. On May 24, 21 people were killed, including 19 children, during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

TEXAS – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday the results of a study completed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) analyzing the impact on the state’s economy of the U.S. military installations within Texas.

The comptroller estimates that the military installations contributed at least $114.1 billion to the Texas economy in 2021 and supported more than 622,790 jobs in communities across the state.

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Abbott. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 622,790 jobs in communities across this great state. Many are the largest employer in their area; all are key drivers for both the local and state economies. Serving military families are integral members of their hometown communities, and the strong and long military-community partnerships continue to provide economic stability and essential support for civic and community programs. I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that military installations in Texas keep adding unmatched value for our nation.”

The economic impact study was released as part of the 2021─2022 Texas Military Preparedness Commission Report produced biennially by TMPC to report to the Governor on the strengths of the military installations in Texas and opportunities to grow current missions, attract new missions, and increase the military value of those installations to aid in the nation’s defense and support essential military-community partnerships in Texas.

“It is amazing to see the tremendous economic impact these military installations have in Texas,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “The importance of these bases reaches far beyond direct jobs and personal income. The facilities, and the men and women who work and are stationed at them, form the backbone of communities and support countless businesses and induced jobs throughout the state. Thank you to the TMPC and Governor Abbott for collaborating on this and for highlighting the critical economic contribution of these installations. My office is proud to contribute to this effort.”