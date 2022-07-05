WATCH LIVE: FIEL, impacted families travel to New Orleans to be present at DACA hearing held at 5th Circuit Court of Appeals

HOUSTON – FIEL spokespeople and families affected by DACA will gather at the organization headquarters Tuesday morning to announce their trip to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans Wednesday, according to a release.

“We cannot allow this court to take away one of the few programs that protect our undocumented community members. DACA must stay and DACA should be protected by the federal courts and allowed to operate fully including for new applicants” said Hyunja Norman Woori Juntos.

The group will board a bus and make the 6-hour trip to be present at the hearing on DACA. A decision may not be made on Wednesday but the group has stated its importance of attending the hearing to send a message that they will not stay silent.

“We further understand that we may not influence the judges but our community and our country need to remember that we exist and that DACA has been a vital program for me and 750,000 DREAMers in the US. The time for Congress to pass the DREAM Act and an Immigration Reform package is now more critical than ever seeing that this case will make it to the Supreme Court and given that court’s makeup we fear they may side with Trump " Cesar Espinosa, FIEL Executive Director, stated in a news release.