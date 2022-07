A crash that involved an 18-wheeler blocked the exit ramp of Interstate 10 at Highway 59 Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston Transtar.

The crash was reported at 3:17 p.m., on I-10 eastbound at Gregg, right before rush hour.

Crews are working to clean up the hazmat spill and accident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

