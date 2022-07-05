Time is running out! Deadline approaching to apply for Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program (HARP)

AUSTIN – The Texas General Land Office (GLO) announced Tuesday that the application for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program (HARP) will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022. Applications are currently being reviewed in all eligible counties affected by flooding events in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley in 2018 and 2019, as well as Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019. All potential applicants must submit applications by the deadline to be considered for eligibility so long as funding is available.

HARP applicant coordinators are available to help applicants complete their applications. Applications can be submitted even if some documentation is missing as HAP applicant coordinators continue to help applicants who are missing documents. All documents are necessary to meet federal disaster assistance requirements for eligibility.

The GLO allocated $137.8 million of Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for repair or reconstruction of owner-occupied single-family homes and reimbursement up to $50,000 for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred for reconstruction, rehabilitation, or mitigation. Repayment of SBA loans is also eligible for reimbursement.

HARP Regions:

South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley ($66,196,000): Cameron, Jim Wells, Hidalgo, Willacy

Tropical Storm Imelda ($71,604,000): Chambers, Harris, Liberty, Jefferson, Montgomery, Orange, San Jacinto

A single application can be submitted for reimbursement and repair assistance. HARP is a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. HARP is only available for a main home (primary residence).

The HARP regional offices will remain open, and processing of applications will continue indefinitely until program funds are fully expended. New applicants can also call the toll-free intake center line at 1-866-317-1998. Applications will be considered for award on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the priorities outlined in the Regional Housing Guidelines. Submitting a complete application does not guarantee eligibility nor funding availability.

Potential applicants should review the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs Checklist to have all applicable documents ready prior to applying. Interested homeowners should visit recovery.texas.gov/harp to apply online or download a printable version of the application.